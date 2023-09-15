If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bowie County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Boston High School at Winnsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas High School at Tyler Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

