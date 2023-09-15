If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Milford High School at Union Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Gilmer, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinidad High School at Avalon High School