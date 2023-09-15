We have 2023 high school football action in Hardin County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Kountze High School at Buna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Buna, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Diboll High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Sour Lake, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

