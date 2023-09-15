If you live in Harrison County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Timpson High School at Waskom High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Waskom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beckville High School at Elysian Fields High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Marshall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kilgore High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

