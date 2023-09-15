Want to know how to stream high school football games in Hill County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Sidney High School at Aquilla High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

7:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: Aquilla, TX

Aquilla, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Covington High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School