There is high school football action in Hockley County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Smyer High School at Clarendon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarendon, TX

Clarendon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sundown High School at Wink High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Whiteface High School at Anton High School