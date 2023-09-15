This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Jack County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cisco High School at Jacksboro High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Jacksboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryson High School at Chillicothe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Chillicothe, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Covington High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

