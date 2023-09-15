Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Limestone County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Limestone County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Oakwood High School at Coolidge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

