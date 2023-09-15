In McLennan County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Mart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Mart, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clifton High School at McGregor High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: McGregor, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Fairfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Morgan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

