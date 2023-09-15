Texas High School Football Live Streams in Nolan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Nolan County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Highland High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackwell High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
