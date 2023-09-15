Texas High School Football Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nueces County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cuero High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bishop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.