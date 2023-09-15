Texas High School Football Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orange County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Woodville High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
