If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Potter County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Robertson County
  • Martin County
  • Comanche County
  • Yoakum County
  • Grimes County
  • Upshur County
  • Crosby County
  • Ward County
  • Van Zandt County
  • Wharton County

    • Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    River Road High School at Panhandle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Panhandle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.