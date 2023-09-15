Rangers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-64) against the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-7) for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito (7-13) for the Guardians.
Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 96 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 50-36 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Texas has scored 812 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
