Texas High School Football Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Shelby County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
