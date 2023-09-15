Texas High School Football Live Streams in Terry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Terry County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brownfield High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.