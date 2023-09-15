In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Dallas Wings will be eyeing a win against Atlanta Dream.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Wings have covered 21 times in 39 games with a spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 19-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.

A total of 23 out of the Wings' 39 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 16 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.

