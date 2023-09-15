If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wise County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Petrolia High School at Alvord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Alvord, TX

Alvord, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Paradise High School