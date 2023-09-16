The Baylor Bears (0-2) face an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Baylor ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 104th in points allowed (409 points allowed per contest). LIU Post ranks 19th-worst in points per game (10), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 35th in the FCS with 24 points surrendered per contest.

Baylor vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Baylor LIU Post 431.5 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (83rd) 409 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (50th) 114.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (66th) 317 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (74th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has 331 yards passing for Baylor, completing 45% of his passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dominic Richardson has 156 rushing yards on 30 carries. He's also tacked on four catches for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

This season, Richard Reese has carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Hal Presley has hauled in eight catches for 155 yards (77.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught eight passes for 139 yards (69.5 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney's seven catches are good enough for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has thrown for 204 yards (102 ypg) to lead LIU Post, completing 61% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 68 yards (34 ypg) on 14 carries.

Ethan Greenwood has run for 60 yards across eight attempts.

Davon Wells' 131 receiving yards (65.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine catches on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Quincy McDuffie has recorded 59 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Owen Glascoe's eight targets have resulted in seven receptions for 46 yards.

