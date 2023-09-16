When the UT Martin Skyhawks match up with the Houston Christian Huskies at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Skyhawks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Houston Christian vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-31.6) 61.1 UT Martin 46, Houston Christian 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of four of Huskies games last year hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Skyhawks' two games this season has hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 22.5 39.5 38.0 31.0 7.0 48.0 Houston Christian 44.0 26.0 66.0 0.0 22.0 52.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.