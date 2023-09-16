The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

With 536 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, UT Martin has been forced to lean on its 34th-ranked offense (386 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Houston Christian ranks 67th in the FCS with 322.5 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by surrendering just 216.5 total yards per game.

Houston Christian vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Houston Christian vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Houston Christian UT Martin 322.5 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386 (39th) 216.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 536 (109th) 146.5 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (5th) 176 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (107th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has 352 passing yards, or 176 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards per game.

Champ Dozier is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 177 yards, or 88.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jesse Valenzuela has run for 51 yards across eight carries.

Karl Reynolds has racked up 161 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has racked up 66 receiving yards (33 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Aaron Sotelo's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 52 yards (26 ypg).

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 235 yards (117.5 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 49.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 95 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 305 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Jordan Castleberry has carried the ball 14 times for 97 yards (48.5 per game).

DeVonte Tanksley's leads his squad with 47 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of 13 targets).

Asa Wondeh has hauled in four receptions totaling 42 yards so far this campaign.

Trevonte Rucker has hauled in six catches for 37 yards, an average of 18.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

