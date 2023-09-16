The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is a 7.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is 64.5.

TCU ranks 106th in total defense this season (414.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 491.5 total yards per game. Houston has sputtering on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 443.5 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 388.5 total yards per contest (73rd-ranked).

Houston vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

TCU vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -7.5 -110 -110 64.5 -105 -115 -300 +240

Week 3 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston Stats Leaders

To go along with his 4,069 passing yards and 67.4% completion percentage last season, Clayton Tune connected on 40 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Tune made an impact with his legs, too, running for 547 yards and five TDs.

Nathaniel Dell was an asset, totaling 1,398 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 109 receptions.

Last year Matthew Golden grabbed 38 balls on 58 targets for 571 yards and seven touchdowns.

KeSean Carter received 59 targets last season and converted them into 40 catches (3.1 per game) for 619 yards and five TDs.

On defense Gervarrius Owens, who was on the field for 13 games, collected 72 tackles and one interception.

D'Anthony Jones accumulated 5.0 sacks to go along with 8.0 TFL and 36 tackles in 13 games.

With 73 tackles and 4.0 TFL, Donavan Mutin was a significant contributor last year on defense.

A big player on defense, Nelson Ceaser had one interception to go with 34 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two passes defended.

