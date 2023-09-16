The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Offensively, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by totaling 41.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 81st on defense (25.5 points allowed per game). Houston has sputtering on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 443.5 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 388.5 total yards per contest (72nd-ranked).

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Houston vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. TCU Key Statistics

Houston TCU 388.5 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.5 (36th) 443.5 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (95th) 142 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (37th) 246.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (35th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 493 yards on 46-of-76 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 88 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Tony Mathis has run for 98 yards on 16 carries so far this year.

Sam Brown has racked up 244 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Joseph Manjack IV has totaled 102 receiving yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 20 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 542 yards (271 ypg) on 50-of-72 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 93 rushing yards on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has racked up 231 yards on 33 carries.

Warren Thompson's leads his squad with 110 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 10 targets).

John Paul Richardson has hauled in seven receptions totaling 87 yards so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has hauled in eight catches for 78 yards, an average of 39 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

