The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Houston vs. TCU Betting Trends

Houston has won one game against the spread this year.

TCU has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

