Houston vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Houston vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|TCU (-7.5)
|63.5
|-335
|+265
Houston vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Houston has won one game against the spread this year.
- TCU has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
