The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) visit the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Carolina is averaging 35.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 81st, surrendering 25.5 points per contest. Minnesota has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 223.5 total yards per game (eighth-best). On offense, it ranks 105th by compiling 332.0 total yards per game.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

North Carolina Minnesota 482.0 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.0 (107th) 422.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (6th) 243.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.5 (52nd) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (121st) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has 477 pass yards for North Carolina, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 82 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Omarion Hampton has 271 rushing yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, British Brooks has carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game).

Kobe Paysour has hauled in 15 catches for 139 yards (69.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has hauled in seven passes while averaging 57.5 yards per game.

John Copenhaver has a total of 52 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes and scoring one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 313 yards on 34-of-59 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has run for 196 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Sean Tyler has run for 134 yards across 27 carries.

Daniel Jackson leads his team with 110 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has caught 10 passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (54.0 per game).

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 11 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 50 yards.

