The SMU Mustangs (1-1) play an FCS opponent, the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is compiling 412.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, the Mustangs rank 51st, allowing 317.0 yards per game. Prairie View A&M's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 494.0 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 443.0 total yards per game, which ranks 92nd.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. SMU Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M SMU 494.0 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.0 (75th) 443.0 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (45th) 239.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.0 (65th) 254.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.0 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has recored 465 passing yards, or 232.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.9% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 34 times for 192 yards.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 26 carries and totaled 151 yards with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 143 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight catches on eight targets.

Jahquan Bloomfield has caught four passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (49.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage has racked up 74 reciving yards (37.0 ypg) this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 498 yards (249.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 149 yards on 23 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jaylan Knighton has collected 140 yards on 32 carries. He's caught five passes for 33 yards (16.5 per game), as well.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 82 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 12 targets).

RJ Maryland has put up a 78-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 11 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.