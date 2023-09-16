The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northwestern State is totaling 255.5 yards per game offensively this season (97th in the FCS), and is giving up 453.5 yards per game (98th) on defense. SFA's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FCS with 34 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 29 points per game, which ranks 55th.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

SFA vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

SFA Northwestern State 362.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.5 (99th) 384.5 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.5 (90th) 176 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (65th) 186.5 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (105th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (117th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 373 yards on 36-of-68 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 88 rushing yards (44 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 34 times for 173 yards (86.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has racked up 21 carries and totaled 96 yards with one touchdown.

Lawton Rikel paces his squad with 131 receiving yards on nine catches.

Ty Love has six receptions (on four targets) for a total of 76 yards (38 yards per game) this year.

Josh Thompson's five grabs (on five targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for 244 yards (122 ypg) to lead Northwestern State, completing 42.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Kolbe Burrell has racked up 85 yards on 17 carries while finding paydirt one time.

This season, Darius Boone Jr. has carried the ball 19 times for 68 yards (34 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's 60 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has totaled four receptions.

Scooter Adams has put together a 59-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in three passes on three targets.

Travon Jones' three grabs are good enough for 44 yards.

