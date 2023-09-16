The Syracuse Orange (2-0) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Syracuse has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (third-best with 56.5 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 3.5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Purdue is compiling 29.5 points per contest (71st-ranked). It ranks 94th in the FBS defensively (28 points given up per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on NBC, read on.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Syracuse vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Syracuse Purdue 586.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (80th) 212 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (81st) 212 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (79th) 374.5 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (57th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has 543 yards passing for Syracuse, completing 68.5% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 71 rushing yards (35.5 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 127 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Ike Daniels has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 99 yards (49.5 per game).

Umari Hatcher's team-high 188 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has put together a 157-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Donovan Brown has hauled in eight receptions for 154 yards, an average of 77 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 502 yards on 62.5% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 45 yards with one score.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 37 times for 155 yards, with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 54 yards across seven carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Deion Burks paces his team with 170 receiving yards on five receptions with two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has totaled 104 receiving yards (52 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Max Klare's 10 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 86 yards (43 ypg).

