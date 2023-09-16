The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

TCU sports the 81st-ranked defense this season (25.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 41.5 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Houston is accumulating 29 points per game (72nd-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.5 points given up per game).

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

TCU vs. Houston Key Statistics

TCU Houston 491.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 414 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (102nd) 195.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (81st) 296 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 542 passing yards, completing 69.4% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground.

Warren Thompson's 110 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered nine receptions.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in seven receptions totaling 87 yards so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has a total of 78 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes and scoring one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 493 passing yards (246.5 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 88 yards (44 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tony Mathis, has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (49 per game).

Sam Brown has hauled in 244 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 102-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 13 targets.

Matthew Golden's nine grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 96 yards (48 ypg) and three touchdowns.

