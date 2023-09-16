TCU vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) face off against the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Houston matchup.
TCU vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
TCU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|TCU (-7.5)
|64.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|TCU (-7.5)
|63.5
|-335
|+265
TCU vs. Houston Betting Trends
- TCU has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Houston has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
