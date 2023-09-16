Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will look to upset the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-36.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-36)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-36.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- UL Monroe has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.