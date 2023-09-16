The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will look to upset the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UL Monroe has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

