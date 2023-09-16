The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2) take on an FCS opponent, the Tarleton State Texans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech ranks 45th in total offense (443.5 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (396 yards allowed per game) this season. Tarleton State's defense ranks 83rd in the FCS with 421.5 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks second-best by posting 515.5 total yards per game.

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Texas Tech Tarleton State 443.5 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.5 (6th) 396 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.5 (75th) 133.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193 (26th) 310 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (4th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 620 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards (68.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 17 times for 105 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 13 catches for 171 yards (85.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Myles Price has put together a 96-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Drae McCray has been the target of nine passes and racked up six catches for 73 yards, an average of 36.5 yards per contest.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has put up 645 passing yards, or 322.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.9% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 16.5 rushing yards per game.

Derrel Kelley III is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 192 yards, or 96 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kayvon Britten has run for 146 yards across 32 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson has hauled in 255 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Benjamin Omayebu has 10 receptions (on six targets) for a total of 100 yards (50 yards per game) this year.

Darius Cooper's zero targets have resulted in six grabs for 96 yards.

