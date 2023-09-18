Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-67) against the Boston Red Sox (74-76) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 18.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (9-11) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-7).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 98 times and won 57, or 58.2%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 29 of its 46 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 818.

The Rangers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule