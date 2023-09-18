Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Jordan Montgomery, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 209 total home runs.

Texas' .454 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (818 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (9-11) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Montgomery enters the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 29 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.