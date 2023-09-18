New Orleans (1-0) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in a matchup on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Saints favored to win by 3 points. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Saints and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Saints vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Saints were winning eight times, were losing seven times, and were tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

The Saints' offense averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter last year, and on the other side of the ball, they allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers were leading after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Panthers averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Saints won the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, New Orleans scored an average of 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points scored on offense and gave up an average of seven points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, New Orleans put up an average of 4.6 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Panthers won the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense (24th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.1 points on defense (14th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Saints' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and were knotted up three times.

New Orleans averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it allowed an average of 7.1 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense.

Saints vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Saints were winning nine times (3-6 in those games) last season, trailed seven times (4-3), and were knotted up one time (0-1).

New Orleans scored an average of 10.4 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 8.6 points on defense.

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last season, were losing after the first half in eight games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

In the first half last year, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense (28th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Half

The Saints were outscored in the second half eight times and won the second half nine times in 17 games last year.

In the second half last season, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points scored on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it allowed an average of 10.5 points in the second half (15th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Panthers won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), were outscored in the second half nine times (2-7), and were knotted up in the second half two times (2-0).

The Panthers' offense averaged 11.4 points in the second half last season. Defensively, they surrendered 12.4 points on average in the second half.

