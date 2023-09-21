Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Bell County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Belton High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boerne High School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco High School at Lake Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weimar High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kileen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
