Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Brazoria County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pearland High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Magnolia High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Angleton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hastings High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manvel High School at Magnolia West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Denver City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
