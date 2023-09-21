Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Collin County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Prosper High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranchview High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denison High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.