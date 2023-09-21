Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Collin County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Tyler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Prosper High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 22

6:15 PM CT on September 22 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22

7:20 PM CT on September 22 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Community High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denison High School at Lovejoy High School