Root for your favorite local high school football team in Denton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    The Colony High School at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Little Elm High School at Guyer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Aubrey High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

