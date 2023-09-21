Root for your favorite local high school football team in Denton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

The Colony High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Little Elm High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Aubrey High School