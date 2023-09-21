Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Ellis County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cleburne High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Joshua High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ennis High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
