Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Johnson County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cleburne High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX Conference: 5A - District 14

5A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Burleson High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Joshua High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Alvarado High School