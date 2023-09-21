Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Travis County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Belton High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Veritas Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elgin, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leander Glenn High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at LC Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kileen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
