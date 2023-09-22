Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Atascosa County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Atascosa County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Charlotte High School at Sabinal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sabinal, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

