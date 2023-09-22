If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bowie County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Randall County
  • Gillespie County
  • Smith County
  • Kendall County
  • Brazoria County
  • Bell County
  • Galveston County
  • Ellis County
  • Sherman County

    • Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    De Kalb High School at Tenaha High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tenaha, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.