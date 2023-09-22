Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 22.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- Cowboys games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game offensively last year (11th in NFL), and it surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys went 8-3.
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons collected 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
