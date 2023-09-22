Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in El Paso County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Bowie High School at Anthony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Anthony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Blanket High School at Moran High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Moran, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

