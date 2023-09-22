Hunt County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Princeton High School at Greenville High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Greenville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lone Oak High School at Carlisle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Henderson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

