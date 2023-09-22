Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kimble County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Kimble County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Kimble County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Junction High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.