Rangers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been listed for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-120
|+100
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have put together a 59-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.4% of those games).
- Texas has gone 52-39 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.
- Texas has played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-64-7).
- The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|47-31
|37-37
|33-23
|51-44
|57-52
|27-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.