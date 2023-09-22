Looking to watch this week's high school football games in San Saba County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Collin County
  • Sherman County
  • Lubbock County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Kent County
  • Bell County
  • Brazoria County
  • McLennan County
  • Travis County
  • Harris County

    • San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Richland Springs High School at Coolidge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.